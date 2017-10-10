Drunken NFL fan sets self ablaze following Cowboys loss to Packers

(WHDH) — A drunken football fan set himself ablaze over the weekend when an agreement to burn the losing team’s jersey of a game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys took a horrifying turn.

Sebastian Daily reports that a married Vero Beach couple was watching the game together inside their home on Sunday afternoon. When the Packers won, the man went outside, torched the Cowboys jersey, then put it on.

A witness told the news outlet that the 27-year-old man was “set on fire” and that he had skin “hanging off his arm and back.”

The man was taken to the hospital by family. He suffered second-and-third degree burns to his back, arm and hand.

The man told officers that he was drunk and tried to put the jersey on while it was on fire.

