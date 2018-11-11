Dry For Now

A cold high pressure center has settled into New England which means two things… cold and sunshine! It is sure nice to see the blue sky, but today will be cold. Not only air temperatures with highs in the low 40s, but factor in a gusty west wind to 30 mph at times, and it will feel like the low 30s with the wind chill. So if you’re heading out to Veteran’s Day parades, definitely bundle up.

Monday will still be chilly, but will feel 10 times better than today. Temperatures will climb to the upper 40s, which is still about five degrees below average, but with sunshine and a lot less wind, it will feel like a great day! The dry stretch ends Tuesday with our next good rain soaking on the way.

The track of the storm will determine our impacts. We’ll be getting rain for sure, but the proximity to the coastline will determine the wind. A track over the ocean will lessen our wind impacts, while a coastal track will bring both rain and wind.