Overnight, any lingering rain and clouds clear out. That will allow for the temperature to drop rapidly overnight, with a cold morning spent in the 30s ahead for your Sunday.

We’ll see periods of sun and clouds for Sunday, and highs will bounce back into the mid to the upper 50s. It may be a bit breezy at times, but thankfully it stays dry.

Monday will be a bright day with highs in the low to mid 50s. It’ll be noticeably breezy again.

The wind really ramps up on Tuesday. Wind gusts will reach 30 mph at times, although it’ll at least still be sunny. Highs Tuesday will reach the upper 50s.

The wind sticks around for Wednesday, and that unfortunately comes with a chance for some scattered showers. Make sure you grab a rain coat on Wednesday; an umbrella will be a bad idea with the wind. Highs will top off in the upper 50s.