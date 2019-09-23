Dry shampoo bottle explodes in hot car, shoots through sunroof

(WHDH) — A woman is warning others to be extremely careful after a bottle of dry shampoo exploded and shot through the sunroof of her daughter’s car.

Christine Bader Debrecht, of Missouri, wrote on Facebook that the shampoo blew up after it was left in a closed console on a hot day.

“It was hot yesterday and the can exploded,” Debrecht wrote. “It blew the console cover off of its hinges, shot through the sunroof, and went high enough in the air that it landed about 50 feet away.”

Photos taken by Debrecht show a gaping hole in the sunroof, shards of glass all over the car, and a charred center console.

Debrecht hopes her story will make others heed the warnings that are printed on aerosol products.

“Please don’t leave aerosol cans (and especially dry shampoo, as this seems to be an issue with some brands) in your car! I am so grateful that no one was hurt,” she added.

