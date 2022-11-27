7Weather- The first half of our weekend was beautiful! We saw abundant sunshine yesterday and high temperatures got into the 50s. We’ll keep the mild feel today, but we’ll gain some clouds and rain. You should be able to get through a good portion of the day dry.

A low pressure system centered over Missouri and Illinois this morning will continue to quickly move north and east today.

High clouds are moving in early this morning. Clouds will thicken up today, and we’ll stay dry through midday. It’ll be mild as well with temperatures in the 50s and a SW wind 5-15 mph. By 2 pm, we start to get a chance for an isolated raindrop or two.

Steadier rain will develop around sunset/early evening. Here’s our future look at 5:00 pm where you see can our area is under widespread light to steady rain. Tonight, there could be some heavier downpours, areas where you see the orange shading below. You might even hear some rumbles of thunder along the South Coast and Cape.

The rain will be out of here by midnight. Most areas inland will pick up 1/2″ – 1″ of rain. While the South Coast, Cape and Islands could do a little better picking up an 1″+.

Tonight, it’ll get gusty especially along the Cape and Islands. Southwest gusts could reach 40-45 mph.

Monday it stays breezy with the chance for a spot shower. Tuesday starts off cold. We’ll get less wind but also a cooler day in the 40s. Our next chance for rain arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. This one will bring the wind too.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-MH