Near and below-average temperatures will be the theme as we head into the holiday weekend!

Spotty showers come to an end this evening as we lose daytime heating. It will be clear and calm with dry air tonight. These are all ingredients to easily drop temperatures again. Towns in MetroWest drop into the 40s.

Tomorrow starts off chilly and bright. We’ll see increasing high clouds through the day. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s. We still have the comfortable air mass with us.

The humidity creeps back in Friday. That’s ahead of a cold front that comes through during the day triggering scattered showers and storms.

Behind that front, it’s nice for Labor Day weekend!

Monday is not only Labor Day, but also the start of Meteorological Fall! Astronomical Fall begins on Monday, September 22nd. It’s around that time (September 20th-29th), we lose the most amount of daily daylight of 2 minutes 50 seconds.

-MB