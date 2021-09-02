The remnants of Ida has moved out, but it brought flooding rains and even spawned a tornado along the mid-Cape. The National Weather Service sent out a survey team to assess the damage for Dennis as well as Yarmouth and Dartmouth. They found that an EF-0 did touch down in Dennis at 1:30am, only traveling a tenth of a mile. Straight-line wind damage is the cause of the damage for the Yarmouth and Dartmouth areas. With the confirmed tornado in Dennis, this is the 6th tornado we’ve seen this summer in the Bay State.

Thankfully, the severe weather is out of here and we are drying out making for a nice evening. However, a Flood Warning remains in effect for local streams and rivers that continue to rise leading to pockets of minor flooding.

Looking ahead to tonight, it will be dry under partly cloudy skies as lows dip into the 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Friday brings a mix of sun and clouds with a chance for a few spotty sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

For your holiday weekend, Saturday brings on the sunshine and highs into the mid 70s while Sunday has a threat for afternoon showers as a front swings in from a low off to our north. A few lingering sprinkles are possible early Monday, but we’ll see emerging sunshine for the rest of your Labor Day plans. Plus, Labor Day Monday marks the unofficial end to summer, but it will feel like summer with highs around 80°.

Tuesday is dry and then Wednesday and Thursday bring a chance for more showers.