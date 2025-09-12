BOSTON (WHDH) - After performing at TD Garden as part of her “Radical Optimism” Tour, singer, songwriter and actress Dua Lipa spent time in Boston, enjoying time in the North End.

Lipa posted about spending time at Neptune Oyster and The Red Fox Restaurant & Lounge.

Lipa posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram with the caption “A day off in Boston, a new yogi pose unlocked, lobster roll so good I went twice this week @neptuneoyster & ended the night with perfect tini’s at @redfoxnorthend after seeing my playground bestfriend @miavtomlinson be the best in the new Conjuring!!!! so proud!!!”

The 30-year-old is known for her hit songs such as “Levitating,” “One Kiss,” “Don’t Start Now,” and “Cold Heart.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)