BOSTON (WHDH) - A duck boat and a car collided Thursday afternoon at a busy intersection near the Old State House in Boston.

Emergency crews responding to State Street at Congress Street for a report of a crash just after 1 p.m. found the amphibious vehicle pressed up against the side of a white Audi sedan.

At least one person was taken from the scene in an ambulance as a precaution, police said. No serious injuries were reported.

Officers could be seen interviewing passengers on the duck boat before they were transferred to another vehicle.

Boston Duck Tours said in a statement that an MBTA transit ambassador at the scene reported that the driver of the “Audi was impatient” and “cut off the duck boat.”

Passengers on the boat say the vehicle was not traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed and that the driver was calm, focused and cautious.

“The driver took every evasive opportunity that she had to prevent this from being far worse than it was,” Matt Gelmand said.

The name of the sedan’s operator has not been made public. It’s not clear if charges will be filed.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Thursday’s incident comes after 17 people were killed last month when an amphibious tourist boat sank in Missouri, prompting increased scrutiny of the use of the vehicles.

In April 2016, a 28-year-old woman on a moped was killed when she collided with the back of a duck boat on Beacon Hill. The boats have since been equipped with safety sensors and cameras.

