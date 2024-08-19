CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Cambridge Monday after a duck boat rescued a child and an adult from the Charles River, officials said.

Boston Duck Tours officials said ducks were in the river practicing safety routines when an operator spotted a person in distress.

Officials said a toddler had fallen into the river. The child’s father then jumped in to help.

Boston Duck Tours said the pair were not associated with any ducks and said there were no public tours happening at the time of the rescue. Nevertheless, officials said staff helped pull the pair from the water.

The Cambridge Fire Department in a post on X near 9:30 a.m. said crews responded to the area of 40 Land Blvd.

The fire department did not share any additional information about how the toddler fell into the water but confirmed a Boston Duck Tours boat was involved in the rescue.

Cambridge fire officials said EMS crews were evaluating the pair following their rescue. Cambridge police and Massachusetts State Police were also on scene.

A traffic camera spotted Cambridge Fire Department trucks still parked near the river shortly after 10 a.m.

