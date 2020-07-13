Duck boat season begins as Boston enters Phase 3 of reopening plan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Duck boats began rolling through the streets of Boston on Monday as the city entered Phase 3 of the coronavirus reopening plan.

The first tours in months started at the Boston Duck Tours’ Presidential Center location at 10 a.m., the company said in a Facebook post.

In an effort to guard against the transmission of COVID-19, Boston Duck Tours says it is utilizing deep disinfecting procedures, reducing capacity to make social distancing possible, requiring masks, and offering hand sanitizer.

