Duck boat tour passenger spots dead body in Charles River

BOSTON (WHDH) - A passenger taking a duck boat tour of Boston called police Monday morning after spotting a dead body in the Charles River, officials said.

State police received a 911 call about 11 a.m. after a passenger on a duck boat tour noticed a body floating in the area of the Longfellow Bridge.

The incident is being investigated by state troopers assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

