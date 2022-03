BOSTON (WHDH) - The duck boats will once again hit Boston’s streets and waterways starting this Friday.

Boston Duck Tours will resume on April 1, leaving from their Museum of Science, Prudential Center, and New England Aquarium locations on Friday.

Tour managers said the boats carry more than half a million people during a typical season.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)