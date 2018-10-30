Duck Boats being prepped for Red Sox victory parade

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Twenty-five duck boats will hit the streets of Boston on Wednesday as fans celebrate the Red Sox’s big win.

Bob Lawler, general manager of Boston Duck Tours, said they got the call from the city the moment the Sox won the World Series on Sunday and immediately got to work preparing the boats for the parade.

“We start our preparation right away,” Lawler said. “We figure out how many they’re going to have, and then we start to get them ready, which involves removing some seats, adding some platforms and staging so the players can have a great view of the crowd and the crowd along the city streets of Boston can have a great view of the players and the whole Red Sox staff.”

Lawler said the company was still waiting for about nine duck boats to return to the garage and crews are expected to work through the night to have them ready in time for Wednesday’s big victory celebration.

