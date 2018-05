Ducklings rescued from a storm drain on Route 1 in Dedham Saturday morning.

Emergency responders worked together Saturday morning to free trapped ducklings from a storm drain in Dedham, fire officials said.

Dedham firefighters and police officers got a little help from MassDOT on Route 1, where a storm drain cover was removed to free the ducklings.

In a post on the fire department’s Twitter page, officials said the “fugitives” were safely returned to the wild.

