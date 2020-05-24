Ducklings rescued from Nahant storm drain after being spotted by state trooper

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - Animal control officers rescued eight ducklings from a storm drain in Nahant after a state trooper noticed they had fallen in on Sunday morning, police said.

Trooper Jim Maloney was patrolling Nahant Beach just before 9:30 a.m. when he came across the baby ducks who had fallen through the grate of a storm drain in the parking lot, state police said.

The duckling’s mother and one sibling was close by when Trooper Maloney called the Department of Conservation and Recreation who then called Lynn Animal Control, police said.

Nahant’s Department of Public Work’s pried open the grate and the ducklings were fished out with a net, officials said.

The ducklings were put in a cardboard box and placed in the police cruiser to heat up and dry off, police said.

The babies were later reunited with their mother and sibling awaiting them in a grassy area nearby.

See the following link for the full story on the State Police duck rescue. The family is now reunited and on their way!https://t.co/jAhPiB42E9 pic.twitter.com/xNFN6EqnZd — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 24, 2020

