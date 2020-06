NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers and firefighters in Norton came to the rescue of several ducklings that fell into a storm drain on Wednesday

Crews responding to the area of Arnold Palmer Boulevard pulled 10 ducklings out of the drain and safely returned them to their nervous mother.

