BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Several ducklings ran to their mother after being rescued from a storm drain in Belmont on Sunday.

Members of the Belmont Fire Department pulled the ducklings from the drain and put them into a large bucket.

They then found the mother duck and placed the bucket on its side, allowing for the ducklings to run toward their mom.

They could be seen waddling alongside her toward a tree following their release.

#Ducklings reunited with their mother. Nice save by the women and men of the Belmont Fire Department. Group 2! pic.twitter.com/quY56s8XFN — Belmont MA Fire Department (@BelmontFD) June 13, 2021

No job too small. We do it all. Today fire department members rescued several ducklings from a storm drain and reunited them with their mother. #ducklingrescue @BelmontPD @Belmont_Ma pic.twitter.com/DQYhdR1ltK — Belmont MA Fire Department (@BelmontFD) June 13, 2021

