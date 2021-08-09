ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a crazy catch on Cape Cod and the unsuspecting fisherman tells 7NEWS this is not the first time it has happened either!

Matt Pieciak said he left his fishing road stuck in the sand on Nauset Beach while he went to spend time with family — he never thought he would hook a great white shark.

Then the line went taut and a family member captured the great white catch on camera.

“Just gut reaction and I shoved my beer in his chest and said, ‘Dude hold my beer,” Pieciak said. “And I looked on the line and there was just a big shadow in the water and we immediately knew it was too big to be a fish or a seal or something.”

Despite his best efforts to reel the shark in, that fisherman says the great white got away taking his fishing hook with it.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)