TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Shepard Hill High School teacher appeared in court on Friday and faced child sex abuse material charges.

Thomas Wilson, of Webster, is also accused of meeting up with a teenager he met online.

Prosecutors say Wilson traveled to Taunton to meet the 14-year-old girl. The girl’s father and brother then pulled Wilson out of his car and contacted police.

Wilson was placed on administrative leave late last month when an investigation began.

Prosecutors say Wilson continued to tell police he believed the juvenile was 18 years old, then later admitted to knowing she was 14.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)