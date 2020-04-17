Dudley man arraigned on aggravated child rape charges

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was returned to Massachusetts from Connecticut Friday to be arraigned in connection with the alleged rape of a teenager several years ago, officials said.

Jose A. Herrera, 52, of Dudley, was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail following his video arraignment on four counts of aggravated rape of a child ten years his junior, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older, and a single count of witness intimidation, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

If he posts bail, he will be ordered to wear a GPS monitor at home and only attend medical and legal appointments.

