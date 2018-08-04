Dudley surveys damage after possible tornado, strong storms

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Town officials in Dudley are working to find out whether a tornado officially touched down in the midst of a band of strong storms that left behind plenty of damage.

Dudley police chief Steve Wojnar said Schofield Ave, Chase Ave, Central Ave, Cross Street and West Main street were the most heavily impacted. Wojnar said several streets were impassable due to trees and debris in the roadways.

Residents in the area lost power. Utility crews are currently on scene working to restore power and repair downed lines.

The National Weather Service is investigating to determine whether a tornado did impact the area.

Neighbors in the area said the sound of the wind grew louder and rain came down sideways.

