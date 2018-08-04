Dudley surveys damage after strong storms generate tornado

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Town officials in Dudley are surveying the damage after a tornado touched down as a band of strong storms moved through the region.

Dudley Police Chief Steve Wojnar said Schofield Avenue, Chase Avenue, Central Avenue, Cross Street and West Main street were the most heavily impacted and that several streets were impassable due to trees and debris in the road.

Utility crews are currently on scene working to restore power to residents left in the dark.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down.

Neighbors in the area said the sound of the wind grew louder as the tornado touched down and rain was coming down sideways.

