Dueling Blue Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter protests take over Arlington street

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Under the watchful eye of the Arlington Police Department, dueling protests in support of Blue Lives Matter and Black Lives Matter took over the street outside Town Hall Wednesday.

Large groups inhabited both sides of Massachusetts Avenue despite the rain to rally for their respective causes.

The events have remained peaceful on both sides.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)