BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds showed their support for Mayor Michelle Wu outside of Boston City Hall while others showed up opposing her.

Mayor Michelle Wu testified in Washington D.C. Wednesday about the city’s immigration policies.

The dueling rallies caused some heated moments.

“I was trying to out talk her,” said Eleanor Shavell, who came out in support of Mayor Wu, speaking about another opposing protestor. “She was saying Shame on Wu which is just a racist thing to say, and I said shame on you and then we were face to face. I don’t hate her. I just don’t understand her.”

“Our city is in danger,” said Catherine Vitale, who came out against Mayor Wu. “Our city is being overrun. Our city is being put in a really bad position, and we need to have our voices heard.”

The major divide between the groups is how the city handles immigration, and those who are here illegally.

“We need to keep ICE out of Boston,” said Anna Lee, who supports Boston’s immigration policies. “This country is made by immigrants. Immigrants make this country great… so I think Boston needs to step up and show what needs to be done.”

“That’s a false narrative for people to say,” said Mike Dorgan who opposes city policies. “You’re either pro-immigrant or you’re anti-immigrant. The fact is we’re anti-illegal immigrant.”

At one point near the end of the rally, Boston police could be seen moving in to create a wall between the two groups, who agreed on one chant, saying “U.S.A” in unison.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)