(WHDH) — A suspected drunken driver reportedly asked a police officer if she could smoke a cigarette moments after a violent car wreck that claimed the life of a mother of four earlier this year .

Jennifer Munoz, 26, of New Mexico, is facing charges including vehicular homicide in connection with the death of Janelle Katesigwa, KRQE-TV reported.

Newly released body cam video obtained by the news outlet revealed that Munoz’s only concern after the crash was lighting up a cigarette.

“Can I just smoke a cigarette?” Munoz could be heard saying in the video as emergency crews worked at the scene. An officer then said, “I would not do that right now.”

Munoz, who allegedly tried to flee the scene of the crash, reeked of booze, police noted.

Munoz’s blood alcohol level was still “almost double the legal limit” five hours after the crash, according to the report.

An investigation revealed that Munoz was going 89 mph in a 35 mph zone when she struck Katesigwa, who was on her to report for her shift at a nearby McDonald’s in May.

Munoz is currently being held behind bars until trial.

