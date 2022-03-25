NASSAU, Bahamas (WHDH)– The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continued their royal tour in the Bahamas where they focused on the countries’ complicated histories and their goals for the future.

The rainy weather did not diminish the Bahamian crowd’s enthusiasm as they lined Bay Street Friday morning, brimming with anticipation for a glimpse of William and Kate.

The Cambridge’s spent part of their second day on the island watching a Junkanoo parade in Parliament Square.

The dancing and celebrating were delayed in part due to the weather but the crowd seemed to take no notice.

“I’m a proud Bahamian and I love it today,” Angue Sterling said while waving the national flag

The couple spent the morning at a local primary school before heading to Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Regatta which marks Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year on the throne.

The queen remains the monarch and head of state for the Bahamas.

“I feel like I am a part of history,” saod Ann Adderley after seeing the royals. “Like I am a part of making history right now.”

History though has landed the royal couple in a controversy over the complicated relationship between the former British colonies of Bahamas, Jamaica and Belize.

RELATED: Prince William expresses sorrow for slavery in Jamaica visit

Protestors have called for the now independent countries to break away from the British Commonwealth and the Jamaican Prime Minister has publically agreed — though not everyone is on board with the idea.

“They are a part of our history,” Bahamian Ann Adderley said,

Whether or not the Bahamas will follow the lead of Jamaica — or even Barbados, which broke away from the monarchy in 2021 — still remains to be seen.

The Duke and Duchess plan to leave on Saturday.

