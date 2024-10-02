CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A dump truck and a motorcycle were involved in a crash in Chelmsford Wednesday, drawing an emergency response to the intersection of Groton Road and Route 3.

SKY7-HD was over the scene Wednesday afternoon and spotted a dump truck with damage to its front bumper. A motorcycle was laying on its side. Debris was scattered across the roadway.

Chelmsford police in a post on Facebook said Groton Road was closed in the area as of around 2:45 p.m. but did not provide any further information about the cause of the crash or any related injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)