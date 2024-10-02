CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A dump truck and a motorcycle were involved in a crash in Chelmsford Wednesday, drawing an emergency response to the intersection of Groton Road and Route 3. 

SKY7-HD was over the scene Wednesday afternoon and spotted a dump truck with damage to its front bumper. A motorcycle was laying on its side. Debris was scattered across the roadway. 

Chelmsford police in a post on Facebook said Groton Road was closed in the area as of around 2:45 p.m. but did not provide any further information about the cause of the crash or any related injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox