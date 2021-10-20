OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A dump truck barreled into an Oxford house on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported collision at the intersections of Route 56 and 20 found the truck partially inside the home.

The truck has since been removed.

No additional information was immediately available.

