CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A dump truck burst into flames on the Interstate 93 off-ramp to Interstate 95 in Canton late Friday morning.

Troopers responding to exit 1 on I-93 southbound shut down one lane of the ramp as fire crews put out the blaze.

The lane has since been reopened and the truck removed.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)