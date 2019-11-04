LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A dump truck carrying scrap metal rolled over in Littleton, prompting two ramp closures during the morning commute.

The truck rolled over on the ramp from Route 2 eastbound to Interstate 495 southbound before 8 a.m.

This prompted state police to close that ramp, as well as the I-495 southbound to Route 2 eastbound ramp.

The ramps reopened around 9 a.m.

State police have not said if anyone was injured.

No additional information has been released.

Littleton Fire On scene Dump truck rollover 495 south to Route 2 east and route 2 east ramp to 495 south closed avoid the area #matraffic pic.twitter.com/cmJF0kqOXh — Littleton Fire Dept. (@LittletonFD) November 4, 2019

