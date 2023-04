BOSTON (WHDH) - A dump truck caught on fire on the Mass Pike westbound in Brighton Thursday morning.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the truck near Exit 130 just before 7:30 a.m.

The two right lanes of the highway were closed for over an hour, causing traffic delays. The scene was cleared by 8:45 a.m.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

Scene clear. All lanes open https://t.co/IsRRcIr387 — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 6, 2023

