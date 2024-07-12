FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A dump truck crash damaged power lines and prompted a road closure in Falmouth Friday, police confirmed.

The crash happened late Friday morning on Gifford Street.

Video soon showed the aftermath, with the truck tangled in a set of power lines.

Though there were no reported injuries, Falmouth police in a post on Facebook said Gifford Street was closed between its intersections with Jones Road and Goodwill Park as of around 10:40 a.m.

Police asked drivers to seek alternate routes of travel.

Officials did not say whether this crash caused any power outages. But the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported 58 energy customers without power in Falmouth as of 12:10 p.m.

