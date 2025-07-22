CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash on 495-S in Chelmsford caused a big backup Tuesday morning.

A dump truck crashed into a car and spilled asphalt all over the side of the road around 7:30 a.m.

One person was seriously hurt and flown to the hospital.

The truck driver was also trapped in the wreckage, but was not hurt.

Officials cleared the scene and the road was reopened shortly after 10 a.m.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

