SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A dump truck driver accused of causing a chain reaction crash that sent more than a dozen people to the hospital in Salem, New Hampshire last Thursday has been charged with negligent driving, police said.

Jeremy McNally, 37, of Concord, was operating a dump truck in the area of 360 North Broadway near Lake Street around 10:15 a.m. when he rear-ended a pickup truck, which then collided into the back of a school bus, according to police.

The bus was transporting 15 children between the ages of 6 and 11 at the time of the crash as part of a private summer camp field trip.

Seventeen people, including children, were taken to Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries.

McNally is scheduled to appear in 10th Circuit Court in Salem on Sept. 23.

