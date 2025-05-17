OSSIPEE, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing an operating under the influence charge in connection with a crash in Ossipee, New Hampshire that left an 80-year-old woman dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Route 28 on Friday determined that a Mack dump truck driven by Robert Gifford, 54, of Rochester, had hit a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Dorothy Marshall, 80, of Ossipee, according to police.

After an investigation, police determined Gifford had been traveling northbound when he lost control of the dump truck and hit Marshall’s vehicle, which was traveling in the opposite direction.

He was arrested on a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated and is being held on bail at the Carroll County Department of Corrections pending his arraignment on Monday.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper First Class Dan Quartulli at Daniel.R.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov.

