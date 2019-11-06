Dump truck driver facing multiple charges after injuring woman, slamming into Millbury home

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The man who allegedly drove his truck into a home in Millbury Tuesday was arraigned in Worcester District Court Wednesday.

Richard Scalise is facing multiple charges in connection with the crash on Rivelin Street, including his second offense of operating under the influence of drugs.

Police said the truck went through a stop sign at the intersection of Milbury Avenue and Riverlin Street and hit another car before plowing into the home, shearing off a gas meter.

The woman in the car was taken to the hospital, police said, but no one in the home was injured. Brenda Whitmore said her husband Robert had just opened the door to hang a Christmas wreath when the truck slammed into their house “like a bomb.”

“All of a sudden, bang, I jumped back and … I was lucky, very lucky,” Robert Whitmore said.

