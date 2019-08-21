Dump truck driver says he was using GPS before crashing through Quincy garage

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A dump truck driver whose vehicle crashed through the top level of a multi-story parking garage in Quincy on Wednesday morning told police a GPS app on his phone directed him into the lot.

Images from the scene showed the back end of the truck lodged in crumpled concrete at a garage near Copeland Street and Furnace Brook Parkway.

Video from Sky7 HD showed emergency crews surrounding the truck.

There were no reported injuries.

Police say the driver claimed he was using a GPS app on his phone that directed him into the garage.

No additional information was immediately released.

Male operator was in the vehicle at the time of incident. He reported that he was using a GPS app on his phone, which directed him into the lot. Investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/zCkTHJC35L — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) August 21, 2019

Units are on scene of a dump truck which fell through the roof of a garage at Furnace Brook Pkwy and Copeland St. No injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/WZIPj7n3FH — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) August 21, 2019

