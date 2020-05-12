BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The pavement underneath a dump truck gave way in Brockton Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews arriving at the scene off Elm Street found the truck partially swallowed up by the 20-foot by 40-foot hole and sticking straight up in the air, according to photos provided by the Brockton Department of Public Works.

The driver was uninjured in the accident and a crane was called to remove the truck.

“He just crawled out. It was just looking up into the air, he just had to step out,” one coworker said.

The parking lot was built over a river over a century ago and the fully loaded dump truck mistakenly drove over the culvert causing it to collapse, according to the DPW commissioner.

“It’s all from age,” he said.

The DPW crew was performing work on the sewers on the other side of the lot at the time of the incident.

