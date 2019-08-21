Dump truck falls through top level of Quincy parking garage

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A dump truck fell through the top level of a multi-story parking garage in Quincy on Wednesday morning, crushing some cars that were parked below.

Images from the scene showed the back end of the truck lodged in crumpled concrete at a garage at the intersection of Copeland Street and Furnace Brook Parkway.

Video from Sky7 HD showed emergency crews surrounding the truck.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

