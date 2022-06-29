WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An open dump truck got stuck under an overpass on Route 24 Northbound in West Bridgewater early Wednesday morning.

The road has since reopened and traffic has resumed on one lane.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

7News has contacted MassDOT to see if any inspectors will be sent to see if there is any structural damage to the bridge.

