Dump truck gets stuck under highway overpass in Kingston

KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A dump truck slowed evening traffic on Route 3 in Kington after it got stuck under an overpass on Wednesday.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway between exits 10 and 9 found the truck wedged up against a bridge, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The bed of the dump truck went vertical did not clear the overpass.

Only one lane of traffic is getting by and the on-ramp to Route 3 south has been closed.

Motorists should expect delays in the area as crews work to free the truck.

MassDOT officials plan to inspect the bridge for possible damage.

No injuries were reported.

Expect delays Route 3 south at the Duxbury/Kingston line. One lane getting by and the on ramp to southbound is closed. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/hXCpKK84yy — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) April 24, 2019

#MAtraffic Rte 3 S/B between Exit 10 and 9 in #Kingston. RTL Closed due to dump truck striking an overpass, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/sdc5b7e1yH — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 24, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)