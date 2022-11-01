WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A large dump truck slammed into the bridge carrying 495 over Route 1A in Wrentham early Tuesday morning.

The truck rolled over and spilled about 60 gallons hydraulic fluid. Crews are still working to it clean up.

The crash shut down the southbound side of the road for a time.

A MassDOT spokesperson says the bridge was damaged but remains safe.

EMS was called to the scene but there’s no word on any injuries.

