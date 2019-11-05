Dump truck hits car, injuring woman, before slamming into home in Millbury

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after the dump truck he was allegedly driving veered off the road, struck another car and slammed into a home in Millbury on Tuesday morning, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a house on Rivelin Street around 11 a.m. found a stop sign in the grass and a house with a smashed door.

Police said the truck went through a stop sign at the intersection of Milbury Avenue and Riverlin Street and hit another car before plowing into the home, shearing off a gas meter.

The woman in the car was taken to the hospital, police said, but no one in the home was injured. Brenda Whitmore said her husband had just opened the door to hang a Christmas wreath when the truck slammed into their house “like a bomb.”

Sources told 7News the driver has been charged with driving while under the influence of drugs.

The Fire Dept is responding to Rivelin St for a motor vehicle into a house. An odor of gas is present and Eversource has been notified. Please avoid this area. — Millbury Fire Dept (@MillburyFire) November 5, 2019

