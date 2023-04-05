BOSTON (WHDH) - A dump truck struck the top of a tunnel in Boston Wednesday, drawing an emergency response and prompting a brief ramp closure, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Police said a call came in reporting the crash just after 1 p.m. after police said the truck hit the tunnel entrance on the Purchase Street ramp toward the westbound lanes of the Mass Pike and I-93 South.

Officials reopened the ramp after a brief closure.

State police said no structural damage was found after this crash, adding that the truck driver was cited in connection with the incident.

