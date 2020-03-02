Dump truck rollover in O’Neill Tunnel causes lengthy traffic delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters are dealing with residual traffic delays after a dump truck rolled over inside the Thomas P. O’Neill Tunnel in Boston on Monday morning.
The dump truck rolled over just after exit 23 northbound around 8 a.m., sending gravel across all lanes of the highway.
Crews worked for more than an hour removing the gravel before all lanes were reopened around 9:45 a.m.
The crash resulted in delays of nearly two hours on Interstate 93 from the Braintree Split to the Tunnel.
