Dump truck rollover in O’Neill Tunnel causing lengthy traffic delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters are being warned to expect to delays after a dump truck rolled over inside the Thomas P. O’Neill Tunnel in Boston, state police say.

The crash just after Exit 23 northbound spilled gravel across three travel lanes.

One lane is currently open to traffic.

Motorists are being urged to seek an alternate route.

Per my previous tweet.

The lane where no car is moving is the XWAY NB. I wouldn’t advise headed there unless you’d like to spend a lot of time sitting in your car. https://t.co/dI3KcLpotI pic.twitter.com/FiftSYKJV4 — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) March 2, 2020

#MAtraffic #Boston 93NB after Exit 23 dump truck rolled over inside Tip O'Neill Tunnel spilling gravel across 3 travel lanes. 1 lane is open to traffic. Expect delays and seek alternate route. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 2, 2020

