Dump truck rollover in O’Neill Tunnel causing lengthy traffic delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters are being warned to expect to delays after a dump truck rolled over inside the Thomas P. O’Neill Tunnel in Boston, state police say.
The crash just after Exit 23 northbound spilled gravel across three travel lanes.
One lane is currently open to traffic.
Motorists are being urged to seek an alternate route.
