NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A dump truck rolled over on Interstate 95 southbound in Newton, causing traffic delays during the Wednesday morning commute.

The rollover occurred just south of the Massachusetts Turnpike exchange.

Traffic is said to be moving slowly on both sides of the highway.

No additional information has been released.

#BREAKING: A dump truck has rolled over on Rt 95 South in #Newton just south of the Mass Pike exchange.

Traffic is slow going on both sides due to the crash.#7News pic.twitter.com/lLmNu0WvNl — WHDH Assignment Desk (@deskon7) November 25, 2020

