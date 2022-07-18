NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A dump truck found itself in deep trouble when it ended up partially submerged in Lake Cochituate, according to the Natick Fire Department.

Shortly before noon Monday, the Natick Fire Department responded to reports of a dump truck near the Amvets in Lake Cochituate. When first responders arrived on scene, they found a large dump truck in the water. It was reportedly unoccupied and there were no reported injuries.

The Fire Department safely removed the truck and ensured no hazardous materials contaminated the water.

