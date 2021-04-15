RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A dump truck carrying gravel rolled over on Route 24 southbound in Raynham Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the scene found gravel spilled across the roadway and a dump truck on its side.

The rollover led to lane closures on Route 24 southbound and also led to the temporary closure of the Exit 7 ramp from Interstate 495 southbound.

No additional information has been released.

